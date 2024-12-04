The Santa Paddle returned bigger and better than ever for 2024.

The event was a success with lots of people getting involved in the festive fun, with even more cheering on their favourite Santa from the shores. The Santa Paddle is an annual event that raises money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

On December 1, hundreds of Santas took to the water at Fairhaven Lake.

Lots of Santas brought their own equipment and raced across the lake on their paddle boards.

Participants received a medal, a hot chocolate and a mince pie as part of the event.

Here are some amazing photos from Christine Williamson and Blackpool Gazette camera club member, KC Photography:

