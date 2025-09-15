13 of the best commuter towns and villages for Blackpool and Preston with good schools and quick travel

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 15th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST

Looking to live near Blackpool or Preston? We’ve picked 13 top commuter towns and villages offering good schools and quick travel.

From seaside towns like Lytham to market hubs such as Kirkham and Longridge, Lancashire has plenty of commuter hotspots.

Each offers something different, whether it’s affordability, excellent schools, countryside charm or a quick route to the office.

Take a look at our full list below:

A seaside town with excellent schools, a charming town centre, and a quieter, more residential feel than Blackpool itself. Fast access to Blackpool via the A583.

1. Lytham

Just north of Preston, Broughton offers a mix of modern housing, schools and countryside walks while being only minutes from the city and M55 motorway.

2. Broughton

A thriving town south of the River Ribble with excellent schools, shopping and leisure facilities with quick routes into Preston city centre

3. Penwortham

Close to Blackpool and the M55, this market town has a strong community feel, good local shops, and a range of housing options from period homes to modern developments.

4. Poulton-le-Fylde

