On the market for £80,000 with Pugh Auctions, this is one of Blackpool’s oldest properties.
These pictures take you inside Blowing Sands on Common Edge Road, with the property having recently failed to sell at auction before being put back on the market. Dating back to the18th century, this Grade II listed building still has some of its original features including low beamed ceilings and incredible character like any other 200 year old cottage.
Granted, the property needs a bit of renovation, but it nevertheless represents a wonderful opportunity to obtain an amazing home with two reception rooms, a bathroom, kitchen and one bedroom as well as outdoor space too.
Originally two tiny adjoining cottages, it once fronted onto a wide beach at Marton Moss before the Blackpool we know today even existed, with a blue plaque outside the cottage stating that it’s one of the few remaining early agricultural dwellings on the area known as Blowing Sands.
Take a look around...
