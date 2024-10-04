Planning applications across Lancashire registered this weekPlanning applications across Lancashire registered this week
12 plans registered this week in Preston, South Ribble, Chorley, Hyndburn, Blackburn and Ribble Valley

By Catherine Musgrove

Senior reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 14:25 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 14:26 GMT

It’s been a busy week in planning departments across Lancashire.

Dozens of new applications have been verified across the county, from housing extensions and tree pruning to much bigger plans.

We’ve cherry-picked 12 of the most interesting plans, which propose changes including a school extension, changes to a pharmacy building, an extension at a 14th century church, reuse of a town centre bar and additions at a recreation ground.

Take a look at the pages below for more information.

Leaders at St Patricks School, Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton want to install a single-storey flat roof classroom extension together with new external doors and two external access ramps.

1. St Patricks School, Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton

Leaders at St Patricks School, Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton want to install a single-storey flat roof classroom extension together with new external doors and two external access ramps. | google

An outline application has been made to demolish two storage buildings in Newgate Lane/Green Lane, Whitestake, and build five detached, two-and-a-half storey homes in their place.

2. Newgate Lane/Green Lane, Whitestake

An outline application has been made to demolish two storage buildings in Newgate Lane/Green Lane, Whitestake, and build five detached, two-and-a-half storey homes in their place. | google Photo: google

Plans have been entered to South Ribble Borough Councilto change the use of this pharmacy at 348-350 Leyland Lane, Leyland, into three residential flats.

3. 348-350 Leyland Lane, Leyland,

Plans have been entered to South Ribble Borough Councilto change the use of this pharmacy at 348-350 Leyland Lane, Leyland, into three residential flats. | google

Bosses at the Dahna Lounge want to change the "dated" entrance in Barton Street, They want to remove the existing glass blocks and replace the with a new glazed shop front. The existing curved main entryway is also to be removed and straightened, allowing the main entrance doors to be brought forward to the front.

4. 1 Barton Street, Blackburn

Bosses at the Dahna Lounge want to change the "dated" entrance in Barton Street, They want to remove the existing glass blocks and replace the with a new glazed shop front. The existing curved main entryway is also to be removed and straightened, allowing the main entrance doors to be brought forward to the front. | google

