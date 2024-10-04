Dozens of new applications have been verified across the county, from housing extensions and tree pruning to much bigger plans.
We’ve cherry-picked 12 of the most interesting plans, which propose changes including a school extension, changes to a pharmacy building, an extension at a 14th century church, reuse of a town centre bar and additions at a recreation ground.
Take a look at the pages below for more information.
1. St Patricks School, Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton
Leaders at St Patricks School, Higher Walton Road, Higher Walton want to install a single-storey flat roof classroom extension together with new external doors and two external access ramps. | google
2. Newgate Lane/Green Lane, Whitestake
An outline application has been made to demolish two storage buildings in Newgate Lane/Green Lane, Whitestake, and build five detached, two-and-a-half storey homes in their place. | google Photo: google
3. 348-350 Leyland Lane, Leyland,
Plans have been entered to South Ribble Borough Councilto change the use of this pharmacy at 348-350 Leyland Lane, Leyland, into three residential flats. | google
4. 1 Barton Street, Blackburn
Bosses at the Dahna Lounge want to change the "dated" entrance in Barton Street, They want to remove the existing glass blocks and replace the with a new glazed shop front. The existing curved main entryway is also to be removed and straightened, allowing the main entrance doors to be brought forward to the front. | google
