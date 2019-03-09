11-year-old cyclist taken to hospital with head injuries after Ribbleton car crash

Have your say

An 11-year-old male cyclist suffered head injuries when he was knocked off his bike in a crash in Ribbleton.

Police were called by the North West ambulance service to the junction of Ribbleton Avenue and Ribbleton Hall Drive just after 2pm today.

The young cyclist had been involved in a collision with a car.

His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Both Ribbleton Avenue and Ribbleton Hall Drive were closed in both directions as the air ambulance was called, however, it was not needed and the boy was taken to hospital by road.

The roads were reopened.