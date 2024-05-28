Taking place at Worden Park on Bank Holiday Sunday, Leyland’s Music in the Park saw hundreds of people from across Lancashire turn up for a good old boogie and sing along!
The 80’s and 90’s inspired music festival this year featured performances from Jason Donovan, Heather Small, Katrina from Katrina and the Waves, Pat Sharp and Manchester Legends Bez and Rowetta.
Take a look below at some of the Lancashire Post’s images from the event:
