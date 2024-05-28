11 pictures from Leyland's Music in the Park 2024 featuring Pat Sharp and Lancashire festival go-ers

The highly anticipated festival Music in the Park returned to Leyland over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Taking place at Worden Park on Bank Holiday Sunday, Leyland’s Music in the Park saw hundreds of people from across Lancashire turn up for a good old boogie and sing along!

The 80’s and 90’s inspired music festival this year featured performances from Jason Donovan, Heather Small, Katrina from Katrina and the Waves, Pat Sharp and Manchester Legends Bez and Rowetta.

Take a look below at some of the Lancashire Post’s images from the event:

1. Leyland's Music in the Park 2024

Two friends posing for the camera

2. Leyland's Music in the Park 2024

Piggy backs ensure the best view!

3. Leyland's Music in the Park 2024

An excited festival goer!

4. Leyland's Music in the Park 2024

