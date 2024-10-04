11 pics as Lancashire's Tyson Fury is spotted filming in town centre ahead of comeback fight

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Oct 2024, 13:29 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 14:08 GMT

Lancashire boxing legend Tyson Fury has been spotted "filming a commercial" in a UK town centre ahead of his Oleksandr Usyk rematch.

The former heavyweight world champion boxer, 36, was spotted walking through Northwich town centre in Cheshire with a film crew over the week

The dad-of-six was seen sporting a smart, tweed overcoat and matching flat cap while filming the videos on Saturday (September 28).

Morecambe resident Tyson will be having a re-match with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia in December and it's believed he was filming a promotional video for that.

One onlooker said: "Tyson's driver told us that they were filming for a 90 second commercial promoting the upcoming Tyson/Usyk fight.

"He said the scenes would involve the two fighters having flashbacks and nightmares, looking over the last few decades as they approach the fight."

Take a look at a selection of images of Tyson out and about filming

1. Tyson Fury spotted filming in town centre (1)

Take a look at a selection of images of Tyson out and about filming | Amanda Robinson/SWNS

Looking a little despondent there Tyson!

2. Tyson Fury spotted filming in town centre (2)

Looking a little despondent there Tyson! | Amanda Robinson / SWNS

He was spotted filming in Northwich

3. Tyson Fury spotted filming in town centre (3)

He was spotted filming in Northwich | Amanda Robinson/SWNS

Tyson sports a tweed overcoat and flat cap

4. Tyson Fury spotted filming in town centre (4)

Tyson sports a tweed overcoat and flat cap | Amanda Robinson/SWNS

