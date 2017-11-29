£10k reward for dogs stolen from Lancaster

A £10,000 reward is being offered to help find two beloved pet dogs who were stolen from stables in Cockerham.

Betty, a blind three-year-old St Bernard and Walter, a two-year-old Bull Mastiff, were taken during a burglary on Saturday night.

Betty, a blind three-year-old St Bernard, who was taken during a burglary in Cockerham.

The devastated family are desperate to get their two pooches back and have launched a reward appeal which has reached out to thousands of people.

“Just bring them home, if it’s money I will give you money, they are not worth anything to anybody but to us, they are our pets,” said owner Dani Westwood.

“They are of early age, we are going to have them for a long time, we have had them since they were puppies.

“Betty is blind, she relies on Walter, they need to be together.

Walter, a two-year-old Bull Mastiff, who was taken during a burglary in Cockerham.

“Just let them go, please let them go.”

Police were called to Alan Berry Racing Stables on Crimbles Lane in Cockerham on Sunday.

Investigators believe the burglary took place between 7pm on Saturday November 25 and 9am on November 26.

Horse clippers and a grooming kit were also taken from the stables which is home to several of Dani’s horses.

The smallest horse had a chunk of its tail cut off during the burglary.

Dani, a mum-of-two, last saw her dogs after she returned to the stables following a drag hunt with her horses.

At 6.30pm Dani put the horses back in their stables and then locked the dogs up with their dinner.

“No one would have known that the dogs were there overnight,” said Dani.

“I think someone was already in there when I returned because the dogs had not even finished their dinners.

“Also a pair of clippers which I put away in a safe place were gone.

“Saddles were thrown everywhere on the floor, which is bizarre, it is easier to sell saddles than it is a St Bernard.”

Dani’s sons, Harry, eight and Jack, one, are wondering why their pets have not yet returned home.

“Harry is gutted, he thinks they ran off,” said Dani.

“I have been awake for three nights, I have not been off the internet.

“It’s horrible, it’s like somebody stealing your kids.”

CCTV footage has captured no activity.

“It is somebody who knows the set up because they weren’t on camera at all,” said Dani.

“Our life has stopped, I’ve not been to work.”

Police are appealing for information and are urging people who may be able to help to contact PC 3512 Sally Ward on 101 quoting crime number WB1711183.

Contact 07983538614 if you have any information about the missing dogs.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.