A recent study has found the 10 most expensive and cheapest streets in Blackburn based on average house sales.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2019 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the Blackburn postcodes.

On Ribchester Road (BB1), 5 properties sold for an average of £587,400. Wyfordby Avenue (BB2), 6 properties sold for an average of £544,500.

Also, Whalley Road (BB1) saw 3 properties sell for an average of £531,666.

Some of the cheapest streets include Witton Parade (BB2) (where 4 properties sold for an average of £48,625), Walsh Street (BB2) (where 4 properties sold for an average of £49,625) and Stansfeld Street (BB2) (where 4 properties sold for an average of £53,250).

Commenting on the data, Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Knowsley Road (BB1) sold for £960,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £39,500 and under on Hancock Street (BB2), Carluke Street (BB2) and Accrington Road (BB2).”

1 . Witton Parade BB2 2PP | Average House Sale = £48,625 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google Photo Sales

2 . Walsh Street BB2 3RY | Average House Sale = £49,625 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google Photo Sales

3 . Stansfeld Street BB2 2NG | Average House Sale = £53,250 | No. of Sales = 4 | Google Photo Sales

4 . Leach Street BB2 3SE | Average House Sale = £55,200 | No. of Sales = 5 | Google Photo Sales