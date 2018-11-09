10 ambulances parked outside Royal Preston Hospital A&E as NHS pressures get worse

Have your say

10 ambulances were snapped parked outside Royal Preston Hospital's A&E by Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle as NHS pressures get worse

Sir Hoyle said in the tweet, which he posted on Friday: "If they close Chorley (A&E) this will only get worse."

The picture, taken on Thursday, illustrates the pressure emergency staff are under as winter looms in Lancashire.

The ambulances are double parked as they rush to bring emergency patients to the hospital.

Sir Hoyle has backed the campaign to bring back nearby Chorley and South Ribble Hospital's A&E to a full time facility.

The A&E department at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital has been operating on a 12 hour basis for over 18 months following closure in 2016.

Chorley A&E campaign

But an announcement has been made proposing a single A&E could cover the Chorley, Preston and South Ribble areas.

Under the banner of ‘Our Health our Care’ a number of options are proposed to be put forward in a consultation in January 2019, including the proposal for one A&E for the Central Lancashire area.

