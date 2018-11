Traffic on the M65, between the westbound junctions 3 and 4 on the outskirts of Blackburn, is back to normal after an accident this morning.

One lane was closed after a white transit van collided with the central reservation and caused a Vauxhall Corsa to come to a halt.

Police and an ambulance were at the scene but there were no serious injuries.

Traffic was slowed for just under an hour.