Wreaths will be laid by members of the Royal family alongside politicans and faith leaders at the event in London. Charles will lay a new poppy wreath incorporating a ribbon of his racing colours, with a design used by his late mother and grandfather George VI. The Queen, who passed nine weeks ago aged 96, only missed seven services. A wreath will also be laid on the Queen Consort’s behalf for the first time as Camilla watches from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development building.

Around 10,000 Royal British Legion veterans, representing 300 different Armed Forces and civilian organisations will take part in a march past. They will be joined by an estimated 10,000 members of the public who will line Whitehall to watch the service.