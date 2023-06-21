A glamping site near Glastonbury Festival’s Worthy Farm is offering a luxurious stay for festivalgoers - with a premium price tag of up to £24k for a stay. The Pop-Up Hotel has been described as an “unforgettable experience” where customers can choose from several different yurts, suites, huts and railway carriages to relax in after a long day at the festival.

The classic room, suitable for up to four people, is a “British built quality canvas 4.5 to 5m bell tent furnished with mattress, bedding and lighting”. However, the hotel’s most premium accommodation, known as the ‘Principle Suite’, is a “perfectly designed multi room en-suite option” for up to eight people - but will set you back £23,999.

For those looking for a more romantic luxury stay, the ‘Safari Suite’ - which costs £11,999 - consists of a safari tent with an en-suite shower room and toilet, covered porch and “great furnishing”.

While on-site, guests can enjoy a boutique spa decked out with wood fired hot tubs, pools and saunas. They also have access to massages, reflexology, hair and beauty treatments and fitness classes.

Additionally, there’s onsite restaurants and bars to ensure guests never have to wonder where their next festival bite or pint is coming from.

Just a ten minute walk from the Glastonbury festival site, the pop up hotel is a perfect base to come and go if you need a brief pit stop or to escape the heavy crowds.

