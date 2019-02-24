Wedding: Winter wonderland for Stephanie Parkinson and Bradley Fox

A winter wonderland theme, complete with balloons and white winter flowers created a magical day for Stephanie Leanne Parkinson and Bradley John Fox.

Bradley and Stephanie Fox

They tied the knot on December 29 at their local church Christ Church in Wesham, at a ceremony conducted by Reverend Anne Beverley.

The couple, who live in Wesham, met in 2010 at Newman College in Preston.

Brad proposed at their home on their six year anniversary in 2016, which was also the date they married.

Stephanie, a procurement engineer at BAE Systems, said: “Brad filled our house with balloons, flowers and photos of our previous years together and our parents, my brother and Brad’s sister were there to share the moment with us.

“We are a relaxed and easy going couple so we wanted a simple and enjoyable wedding.

“We took two years to plan so nothing felt rushed or stressful and we could enjoy the whole process. We kept our day small and intimate with just close friends and family attending.

“The church looked beautiful, our colour scheme was silvers, whites and blues for a frosty, icy winter wonderland look.

The reception, a wedding breakfast with fabulous food, was held at Ribby Hall.

The girls had a relaxed morning of pampering whilst the boys enjoyed a trip to Lytham for a big breakfast to settle their nerves.

It was a windy start to the day but the wind dropped in time for the wedding and the weather was perfect for the remainder of the day.

The evening reception saw a live performance from Paddy Slater singing some of the couple#s favourite songs including the first dance song Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

Along with the music there was lots of dancing including the best man doing the worm across the dance floor.

Steph added: “Everyone I spoke to told me it would be the best day of my life, I never quite believed them until now.

“The day was over far too quick and everyone we have spoken to would love to do it all over again. It was better than I could have imagined I would not change a thing. It was the perfect start to the rest of our lives.

Brad said: “To marry Steph and have the day we had was all I could have ever wished for. I can’t put into words just how good the day was.”

They enjoyed a minimoon to London straight after the wedding and a honeymoon later in the Maldives.