Wedding: Rachael Pallett and James Prince marry at the Marriott

When Rachael Pallett and James Prince walked into their wedding breakfast room, it was their 16-month-old daughter who stole the show.

Little Lottie cycled in on her trike which had been decorated with bunting, a just married sign and tin cans, which was met with much delight from their guests.

James and Rachael Prince. Photos: Birlow Photography

The couple tied the knot at the Preston Marriott.

They met in January 2014 online.

And after a couple of phone calls which lasted for hours, they finally met face to face for a date in Southport.

James, an electronics production worker from Preston, surprised Rachael with a marriage proposal while walking in the Lake District.

James and Rachael Prince. Photos: Birlow Photography

Rachael, a teaching assistant, said: “He pretended he needed the toilet and made me stay with him to look after his bag.

“With his family carrying on ahead, he got down on one knee and popped the question.

‘Of course I said ‘yes’.”

Th wedding celebrations started the night before with a meal with family and friends and the day after the wedding, they all got together for breakfast to round off the celebrations.

Rachael said: “The whole day was perfect, even when my dress got caught on the door before the ceromony, I was still smiling.

“And even the best man forgetting his speech added to the fun.”

The evening reception was hosted by PC Roadshows with party games to get everyone in the mood.

The couple’s first dance was the Lost in Space by the Lighthouse family, chosen because of the beautiful lyrics.

“It was an amazing day,” said Rachael, “made even better by being able to share it with friends and family.”

James added: “A very proud moment in my life to marry the woman I love.”

The couple plan a honeymoon next month.