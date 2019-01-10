Wedding: Leyland couple together in the memory of Alfie

It had been a difficult and heartbreaking journey to the altar but Michael Blackburn and Charlotte Wealthy were determined to make the most of their wedding day.

It had been a difficult and heartbreaking journey to the altar but Michael Blackburn and Charlotte Wealthy were determined to make the most of their wedding day.

Michael and Charlotte Blackburn. Photos: L&L Photography

The Leyland couple tied the knot at Stirk House, Gisburn in November, surrounded by the people who helped them through the heartbreak of suffering the stillbirth of their baby boy, Alfie, the previous year.

But thanks to the special love from their family and friends, the nerves and emotions evaporated to create a magical day.

They met through friends and even on their first date, Charlotte knew it was the start of something amazing.

When they became engaged, they had just secured their first home together and went for an Indian meal with their daughter to celebrate – but Michael had other plans.

“Little did I know everyone was in on it,” said Charlotte. “Michael had a big day planned the day after at one of my favourite restaurants but I didn’t have a clue.

“We had a lovely evening, I had far too much wine trying to calm my nerves about the house being ours and the next day I had a stinking hangover and decided I didn’t want to go for food. Looking back his face was a picture!

“I packed him off to McDonald’s instead and he came back with my cheeseburger and the most beautiful ring, asking me to be his wife.

“I was absolutely speechless!

Their grief made it difficult to prepare for their big day but the love and help from their families saw them through.

Charlotte said: “Our whole happy and content worlds were just shattered and the wedding was the last thing on our minds for the whole year.

“We obviously knew it was coming and it was more than what we wanted, but it definitely wasn’t how it was supposed to be.

“The months crept up and it still remains one of the hardest things we’ve ever had to face.

“But our wedding day was magical, remembering those who couldn’t be there to share it, drinks, non stop dancing, tears, laughter and two best friends starting the next part of the adventure.”Photos: http://www.l-l-photography.co.uk/