Wedding: Everything was simply perfect

St Thomas Church in Garstang was the idyllic setting for the marriage of Lisa Thompson and Wayne Thornton.

They had saved up for three years to have the wedding of their dreams and the day turned out just how they had imagined it.

Wayne and Lisa Thornton. Photos: H2 Photography www.h2photography.co.uk 07902 156237

Having met first time round 11 years ago, the timing wasn’t right to give their relationship a go.

But they met up again six years later and have never looked back.

They were engaged within nine months.

Lisa, 29, who works at a cheese distributor and diary farm at Inglewhite, said: “He proposed in a hotel in York then took me to a haunted house to celebrate – he’s extremely romantic.”

“The day itself approached us fast, we had no idea where three years had gone.

“I myself spent most of that time trying to loose baby weight and get in shape for the wedding which I almost did – I lost five and a half stone for the wedding."

Lisa surprised the boys with a stretched Hummer to take them to church and to the venue later.

Lisa’s sister Laura gave her away as their dad James passed away a few years ago.

“The day went so fast and was almost a bit of a blur,” said Lisa.

“It was lovely to have our small family and close friends and everyone we love in one room for the day.

“We had a lovely surprise for our guests, we had wedding entertainer Howard Wing and he was really amazing.

“I’ve never seen a wedding breakfast like it, he had everyone up dancing.”

Their daughter Tillie wore an exact mini-version of her mum’s wedding dress and she had the honour of walking down the aisle first.

“It was the second best day of my life, Tillie being born will win every time, but it honestly was and I’d just like to take this opportunity to thank absolutely everyone that came and made it the day and night was.”

Wayne, a shop manager, added: “It was the best day of my life.”

They will honeymoon in Dubai and the Maldives.