Wedding: A perfect day of music and dance for Leyland couple

Farington Lodge was the setting for the reception when Adam Lovelock and Rachel Taylor celebrated their wedding.

They tied the knot at St Mary the Virgin Church in Eccleston before heading to Farington Lodge for a wedding breakfast and dancing late into the night.

Newlyweds: Adam and Rachel Lovelock

The couple met six years ago when Rachel was at university studying to be a teacher.

They became engaged in Majorca, but plans didn’t go as well as Adam had expected.

Rachel said: “The proposal was a complete surprise and it’s a funny story looking back

“Adam had put the ring in the suitcase which was the last case to come off the carousel at the Airport in Majorca.

With their guests...

“Then he wanted to hire a boat to propose on but that ended up being a pedalo.

“I thought it was strange that he had hired a pedalo for two hours.

“I felt a bit sickly out on the choppy sea so he saved the proposal and settled for a more romantic walk in Porto Portal by the harbour wall.

“We then had a lovely meal at a restaurant which looked out over the wall.

“A rainbow even came out over the water while we were eating, which was surreal.”

Their wedding day dawned with a thunder and lightning storm but gave way to a beautiful summer’s day.

There were a couple of tense, yet funny moments including when Adam’s ring wouldn’t go on at the altar.

Adam also stood on Rachel’s dress at the front of the church which the happy couple had a giggle about.

Entertainer Alex Birwell made the day.

She sang outside for two hours, played games and included all the guests, and she was also DJ in the evening and had everyone up dancing.

Adam, an insurance agent, said: “Nothing could prepare me for watching Rachel coming down the aisle.”

Rachel added: The thunder was a little worrying. But it all cleared and was a beautiful, sunny day.”