‘This was it, this was the moment’

The snowy setting of stunning Lapland gave way for a romantic proposal when Daniel and Tara Stephenson became engaged.

They were on a family skiing holiday when Daniel took Tara for an Italian meal.

Dan and Tara Stephenson

At the foot of the slopes by a little red hut, with a backdrop of ski slopes lit up in different colours, Daniel got down on one knee.

Tara said: “It was beautiful.

“I just remember how quiet it went as I babbled on about how beautiful it was and I remember Dan saying my name at least three times.

“I turned around and he was down on one knee... in ripped jeans I may add.

“I froze and kept turning away from him and turning back, shocked by what I saw.

“We had talked about marriage but I didn’t realise this was it, the moment.

“I, of course, said yes before his knee got frostbite!”

They married at Fulwood Free Methodist Church, where the couple worship, before a reception at Meols Hall in Churchtown.

Tara said: “It was the most perfect day we could have dreamed of. Everyone told us to take in every moment or else the day would go by so quickly and we did just that, we took so many step backs and just breathed.”

The bride’s father and step father both walked her down the aisle and gave her away to the song Hymn by Brooke Fraser.

The band from Crossgate Church where the couple attend every week played and sang specially selected worship songs throughout the ceremony.

A surprise engagement video, capturing an interview with the couple reminiscing about their first date to the Lake District, was also played at the church.

As Christians, the pastor who conducted the ceremony talked about keeping their love as well as explaining how they gave their lives to the Lord.

Some of the bride’s family alos flew over from the United States to share in the celebrations.

They honeymooned in the Maldives.