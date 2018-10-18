Teen romance is now forever

Have your say

Teenage sweethearts Alex Masterson and Daniel Kenyon tied the knot at The Villa.

They were both born in Preston and grew up in Chorley and although they didn’t attend the same high school, and it was mutual friends who brought them together at the tender age of 16.

Fast forward eight years and Daniel, a Royal Navy officer, proposed to Alex at the top of Rivington Pike, next to the castle, which is a favourite walking spot.

Alex said: “After he proposed, he had arranged a surprise family meal at the Yew Tree pub close by.

“I was so shocked, I remember seeing our nephew Reece run past the window and that’s when I knew everyone was there. It was perfect.”

Plans for their big day got underway and they decided on a huge wedding party including seven bridesmaids and five flower girls.

The couple exchanged their vows, Alex had the giggles and Daniel choked up and they were amazed to have all their closest family and friends all in one room.

“I couldn’t stop myself giggling,” said Alex. “I thought it would be that or I would cry!”

There was a magician to entertain guests, Daniel’s fellow naval officer friends formed a guard of honour and the speeches were fabulous, funny and emotional.

Goddaughter Felicity was five on the day of the wedding and they had a special uniorn cake made. “Her little face lit up,” said Alex.

Daniel added: “ It was great to have friends and loved ones around us on our special day.

“The weather was brilliant, and along with the venue, staff, photographers, everyone played a part in the big day.

“I have married my best friend, and girl of my dreams, and would do it all over again.

Alex added: “It was perfect from start to finish and we had fun all day long, I didnt stop smiling!

“It was all I wanted and more.

“We finally tied the knot and became Mr and Mrs Kenyon and we couldnt be happier.”