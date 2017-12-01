Special roles for couple's children

Andrew Johnson and Rachel Burns tied the knot at St Patrick’s Church in Southport, 20 years after first meeting as teenagers.

The couple met when they were 15-years-old, while hanging round with a big group in their local park – but it wasn’t until nine years ago that they finally got together.

Andrew, 35, an electrical engineer, proposed on a night away at the the Christmas markets in Manchester when their oldest son, Jacob, was about six months old – it was a big surprise for Rachel.

There were more surprises on the morning of their wedding, which took place on September 30.

Rachel, 34, who is a nurse, explained: “I was expecting to go to the church in Andrew’s car which our friend Graham was driving for us.

“He did drive my family and bridesmaids, but I had a fabulous surprise when a chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce arrived which Andrew had secretly arranged.

“It also took us to the reception at Bartle Hall.”

It was also an extra special day for the couple’s two sons, Jacob who is now three and 16-month-old Finley, with special roles as their mum and dad’s pageboys.

Once at the reception, the couple and their guests relaxed and enjoyed the rest of the day with lots of entertainment

“The band we had at the reception, the Shennanigans, were absolutely amazing,” said Rachel.

“We found them through Function Central, and had everyone up on the dance floor.

“They also did a acoustic set in the afternoon.

“Ashton Photography were fantastic too – really friendly and professional.

“They kept the day running smoothly and we now have amazing photographs of our day. We can’t thank them enough.

“It was the best day ever. Absolutely amazing, celebrating with all our fantastic family and friends.”