Special day at perfect venue

As soon as they set eyes on Mitton Hall, school teacher Harriet Allen and electrician Carl Titherley knew it was the place for their wedding.

Combining majestic, modern and bright, coupled with exceptional service, they booked their wedding and the exciting plans got underway.

Bride Harriet Allen

The couple met at Revolution in Preston six years ago, and got engaged during a holiday to Monaco. Carl had booked a table at a restaurant at the end of a jetty, overlooking the sea, and proposed with a ring and champagne.

When the day finally arrived, it was full of smiles and excitement.

Harriet said: “All of the girls arrived at Mitton Hall at 6am to start make-up and hair. It was such a chilled-out morning with a scrumptious breakfast, music and lots of giggles.

“The morning disappeared and before long it was time to get into my dress and meet my dad.

Confetti for the newlyweds

“When he walked through the door the room was filled with emotion, and I don’t think there was a dry eye.”

Harriet wanted to be in the moment forever when it was time to walk down the aisle to her husband-to-be, with Christina Perri’s song Thousand Years setting the mood. They had a beautiful ceremony, complete with Reggie, their dog, in a collar and bow tie.

After the confetti, the newlyweds were collected by a white Bentley and were driven through the Ribble Valley countryside before heading back for the reception.

Best man Jac gave a wedding speech to remember by pretending to have forgotten his speech and running out of the room.

He had hired a videorapher to film him getting back to the house by any means, skateboards, motorbike and car to leave a lasting and memorable video surprise for the couple.

Carl said: “It was a perfect day shared with our closest family and friends. The day was filled with fun and laughter.”

And Harriet added: “The whole day felt like it flew by in second, but each memory holds a special place in my heart and I can remember it all so vividly.

“All the planning and preparations, tears and tantrums were worth it and we wouldn’t change a single thing.”