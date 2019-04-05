Memorable day at The Villa at Levens for Stephen Sloan and Samantha Stephenson

Have your say

The Villa at Levens was the stunning venue for the wedding of Samantha Stephenson and Stephen Sloan.

It was a small, intimate ceremony with around 50 close family and friends before a party with more guests at night.

Steve and Sammy Sloan

They first met at Sammy’s 18th birthday party.

Steve had joined the party with one of his friends and although they didn’t get together that night, they bumped into each other a few weeks later. They have been inseparable ever since.

After travelling Europe in a motorhome for six months, the couple bought their first home together in December 2013.

They moved in on New Year’s Eve and that was when Steve proposed.

On the morning of their wedding, Steve, of Halton, the best men, ushers and the bride’s dad, met at a local pub for breakfast.

Sammy had a lovely morning getting ready with Prosecco and lots of giggles to calm her nerves.

She said: “My dad came to collect me from my room.

“His eyes filled with tears when he first saw me.

“We all walked down the huge staircase and into the Brettargh suite where we were to be married.

“We walked in to Ellie Goulding How Long Will I Love You.”

Sammy’s mum and Steve’s sister both did readings before celebrations continued with a drinks reception and wedding breakfast.

Molly Warburton provided live music and the room was decorated with bunting and wooden pallets full of photographs of the couple as children.

There was a patchwork quilt, made by Steve’s mum, which was used as a guestbook.

Sammy added: “Traditionally couples get married and then start a new life together, whereas our wedding day was a celebration of what we have together, what we have achieved together and how far we have come together.It was so lovely to have our children be a part of our day.”

The newlyweds honeymooned in Iceland.