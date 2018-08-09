It's a novel way to say 'I brew'

When Nicola Fulcher and Phill Berry decided to tie the knot, they wanted a day to reflect their quirky personalities.

The couple, who met while training for a marathon two years ago, share a love for running, socialising and drinking, so they chose a working brewery as the venue and even timed their Rome honeymoon to coincide with a running event.

They became engaged in 2017, on Nicola’s birthday, after running the Manchester Marathon together.

Phill, 37, a technical consultant, had secretly organised family and friends to go along to watch, unbeknown to Nicola that he was going to propose after running the 26.2 miles together. They married a year later to the day.

“We wanted the day to reflect the fact we are a bit quirky,” said Nicola, “I even had electric blue wedding boots, a blue hair accessory and blue wedding nails! And a working brewery seemed perfect with the theme being gin and tonic!”

The bride arrived in a VW camper van and walked down the aisle to a version of Ed Sheeran’s Perfect, played by violinists. There was a gin bar and beer barrow from Bowland Brewery for the drinks reception and canapes of mixed berry ice cream and mini egg ice cream in the engine room.

A wedding breakfast of afternoon tea followed before an evening of live music provided The Mojomatics and evening buffet of sausage and bacon butties, chips and cake. The first dance was James Arthur Say You Won’t Let Go.

Phill said: “I feel proud in the sense of finding someone who wants to keep me long enough to marry me. The day was perfect and she looked amazing.”

Nikki added: “After getting engaged on my birthday I thought that was the best present I could ever wish for. I wasn’t sure how Phill was going to beat that, but he did, he made the day quite simply perfect from the beginning to the end.”

Phill and Nicola Berry

