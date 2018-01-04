High school pair enjoy dream day

They were always destined to be together. Helena Caryn Dean and John Peter Mercer first met at high school but went their separate ways only to be reunited five years later.

They were meant to be and tied the knot at Bartle Hall at a fairytale wedding ceremony.

John and Helena Mercer with their two boys Jake and Rory.

With their little boys Jake, eight, and Rory, two, the couple enjoyed a perfect day and just wish it had lasted longer.

They became engaged in 2014 at Formby Point, a special place to them, while squirrel spotting.

Helena, 28, a nursery practitioner said: “John pointed behind me shouting ‘look is that one there?’ – turning back to him not being able to find any squirrel and realised this was a distraction for John to quickly get out a wooden varnished box.

“It had a sparkly diamond filled engagement ring inside and he asked me to be his wife.”

The couple, from Clayton-le-Woods, enjoyed the planning of their big day, making their own decorations, invites and card names.

They even dried rose petals from their neighbour’s garden to make confetti.

“The day itself was everything I had dreamed for, it was amazing everything was perfect, nothing went wrong we just wish it could have lasted longer,” said Helena.

“Getting ready in the morning I was visited by a butterfly in my room at Bartle Hall.

“This symbolised my late grandad so it was emotional knowing he was there for me on my big day.”

Helena walked down the ailse to Tale as Old as Time and there was a harpist playing during the ceremony.

During the speeches there was a surprise from son Jake who gave his own speech thanks to help from best man Colin.

We were so proud of his confidence and how well he read it out,” said Helena, “to us we couldn’t have asked for anything nicer.

“After the speeches we were whisked away for photographs with the Ashtons who were brilliant.”

Photos: Ashton Photography