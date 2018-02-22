Day of surprises for bride Laura

Have your say

A violist flew over from Marbella especially to play at the wedding of Chris Marlow and Laura Orritt.

The musician had played at her dad and step mum’s wedding four years earlier and Laura had fallen in love with his music.

Chris Marlow and Laura Orritt. Photos: L&L Photography

But this wasn’t the first time Laura had been sprung a surprise.

When Chris, who’s a drayman, proposed, he organised for her to do a skydive.

She said: “Chris told me I had an early Christmas present one Sunday in December so not to book anything for that day.

“He woke me up on December 19 at 6am saying ‘wake up its your Christmas present day’.

Laura Orritt with her dad Terry Orritt.

“I then asked how I should dress and he revealed my present was a sky dive – something I have wanted to do for ages.

“So off we went to Lancaster Black Knights Sky Diving School.

“I did my skydive and when I landed, Chris got down on one knee and asked me to marry him and I said ‘yes’.”

The couple, of Bamber Bridge, met through mutual friends on a night out in Preston.

They talked for a while but Laura wasn’t that interested but Chris kept on pestering and in the end she gave in and agreed to a date at McDonald’s Drive-Thru.

Love blossomed and they eventually tied the knot on December 28 at Knowsley Hall, surrounded by their friends and family.

“I loved my wedding day,” said Laura, a nursery nurse. “It was the best day imaginable.”

“I absolutley love the violinist, he is brilliant, and he surpised us during the meal and played at the night reception too.

“Knowlsey Hall was a fabulous venue, everyone said it was beautful and the staff were amazing.”

Following their big day the couple jetted off to Singapore, Phillipines, Bali and Gili Island.

They toured the islands for three weeks before heading back to their home in Bamber Bridge.

Pictures: L&L Photography (07825 350219) www.l-l-photography.co.uk