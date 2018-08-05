Couple made to feel like royalty

Farington Lodge in all its spring glory was the setting for the reception of Paul Braddock and Melissa Sankey.

They tied the knot on May 19 at Deane Church before heading to Farington Lodge for celebrations.

Paul and Melissa Braddock

Paul, 28, a digital designer and Melissa, 30, a sanitation manager, met when they both worked behind a bar at the Macron Stadium.

Melissa said: “Paul tried to show his interest by coming down to the bar I worked on and sending me messages but I didn’t notice at the time.

“I then moved away for work until returning in 2013.

“Paul got in touch and offered to help decorate my new flat, but thankfully I didn’t take him up on his offer as I have since learned he is not very good at DIY.

“We have been together ever since.”

They became engaged two years ago at Quarry Bank Mill where they had enjoyed dates when they first got together.

“He took me on a surprise day out and proposed at the spot where we had our first picture together,” said Melissa.

“At first I thought he was shouting at me as I had my back to him but then I saw him down on one knee and I burst into tears.”

The big day was amazing from start to finish with lovely sunny weather.

It was the same day as the Royal Wedding and they were interviewed on BBC Radio about sharing their wedding date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Paul said: “We had such a fantastic day, we can’t believe it went so quickly.

“It was amazing that we could share it with so many family and friends, it will be a day that we will remember for the rest of our lives.”

The couple live in Westhoughton.