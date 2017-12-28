‘A day we will cherish forever’

Have your say

When they walked through the school gates for the very first time at four years old, little did Nicole Stoney and Alex Grice know they were destined to be together.

The Preston couple first met all those years ago at primary school.

Alex and Nicole Grice who were married at Bartle Hall.

But they parted ways when they left school until they met again through a mutual friend when they were 20.

Nicole, 26, a senior dental nurse and Alex, 27, a sales executive were married at Bartle Hall, just outside Preston, at a ceremony surrounded by their friends and family.

They enjoyed a fun filled day including a Mr and Mrs Game hosted by the two best men and performances from Funtime Frankies.

Nicole said: “Things that stood out on the day was our unique cake and the brilliant magician Darren Robinson.

“The master of ceremonies also forgot one of the best men’s speeches which was humourous!

The couple added: “It was a really special day from start to finish.

“Thank you to all of the staff at Bartle Hall and our suppliers who made everything run so easy.

“And our day was really made by all of our friends and family being there to celebrate with us.

“It is a day we will definitely cherish for the rest of our lives.”