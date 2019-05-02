Your views on Preston's famous Umberto‘s chippy being put up for sale: "Life just won’t be the same!"

Have your say

Well-known chip shop, Umberto’s, has been put up for sale.

The Post reported last week how the chippy, which has been on Watery Lane for almost 50 years, has been put on the market for £625,000.

Italian-born cook Umberto Frediani, 77, has been serving up the nation’s favourite dish at his chip shop since 1973.

But the father of four, and his wife Aideen, 80, have decided to hang up their aprons and retire.

The Post’s Facebook page and Twitter feed was inundated with readers’ comments - here are just a few of them...

I feel my chest tightening, and my cholesterol dropping dangerously low already. Absolutely gutted. Staple Preston diet for years.”

Chris Jones

Happy retirement Mr and Mrs Umberto, you deserve it, you’ve put some hours in over the years.

David Worden

Sad news but well deserved retirement.”

Cathy McLean

I remember fish chips peas and gravy all for a mere 99p when I was on my school hols back in 1994! One thing that always reminds me of Preston is Umberto’s....”

Mitesh Panchal

We’ve been going here for decades! Happy retirement!”

Lorraine Hincliffe

Life is too short , put your feet up and enjoy.”

Jaishri Masalwala

Won’t be the same without Umberto.”

Steve Donoghue

I love working in the chippy and am really going to miss both Aideen and umberto when they eventually leave, let’s just hope the new boss is every bit as fantastic as these two have been to all us that work ther , they both deserve a well-earned rest.”

Helen Kerfoot

Hope they have a long and happy retirement when they eventually find a buyer. It will be so well deserved.”

John Gunn

Well deserved rest coming up that’s for sure! What if the new people think you should have gravy on fish?”

Gordon Jackson

I moved from Ireland to Preston over 30 years ago, Umbertos has always been a favourite of mine, he is a pure gent.”

Bob Armoy

I really hope it is still open when I come back to Preston for my 20-year UCLAN reunion in July! I worked here when I was at university and have fond memories of Umberto... such a gent!”

Marian Arnold-Lawson

Have a fantastic retirement you both deserve it, Preston legends.

Janet Battersby

Preston institution. When in doubt, go to Umberto’s.”

Ali Dean

Life just won’t be the same.”

Rob