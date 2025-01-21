Your top 21 suggestions for date night spots in Lancashire to try on Valentine's Day 2025

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:40 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2025, 13:49 GMT

Can’t think of an idea for your next date? These places in Lancashire will be sure to impress your partner.

From a fancy restaurant to a fun activity, there is an abundance of places to take your partner for date night in Lancashire, which is handy given that Valentine’s Day is just around the corner.

Sometimes it can be tough to decide on where to go and what to do if you’re looking to impress that special someone in your life, so we asked readers of the Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette where they thought the best places to take a date are.

You all answered in your droves, so here are 21 ideas for a date including places in Preston, Blackpool and Pendle...

Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2YN | Pub/Restaurant

1. The Ribble Pilot

Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2YN | Pub/Restaurant | Joseph Williams Photo: Joseph Williams

Avenham Park, Preston PR1 8JT | Public Park

2. Avenham Park

Avenham Park, Preston PR1 8JT | Public Park | National World

Pendle Hill | Walking route

3. Pendle Hill

Pendle Hill | Walking route | Charles Rawding

Barley Ln, Burnley BB12 9JX | Pub

4. Pendle Inn

Barley Ln, Burnley BB12 9JX | Pub | Google

