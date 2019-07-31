Your house in the country

Show home is now open to view new-build barn-type properties

This new-build barn-type property is in the rural setting of Spring Lane, Samlesbury, yet is easily accessible for schools, Preston city centre and the motorway network.

There are three plots available and the show home is now open.

It boasts contemporary fittings throughout, spacious and naturally lit rooms and open countryside views to the rear, perfect for a modern family.

The property briefly comprises; entrance porch, inviting entrance hallway with underfloor heating and solid oak spindle staircase; open-plan contemporary dining kitchen. This is fitted with matching matte finish wall and base units with quartz rolled over edge work surfaces with upstands.

It is fitted with a range of Neff integrated appliances including a full-length fridge and freezer, dishwasher, electric oven with sliding doors, grill, warming draw and electric hob with built in extractor. There is also a built in wine cooler and a pull out larder.

The large lounge has double glazed patio doors opening out on to the rear garden and there is also a study; downstairs wc; utility room with space for a washing machine and dryer; four-piece family bathroom; master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and four piece en suite; bedroom two with en suite and two further double bedrooms.

The property has an electric gated entrance, a car shelter with a large storage room and extensive rear garden with open views.

Address: Spring Lane, Samlesbury

Price: £565,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811

