You could be living the dream in this exclusive, high spec family home

Six-bedroom property offers luxury living over three floors
Here is the chance to live within an exclusive gated development, in a modern family home built with high specifications and every comfort in mind.
Arranged over three levels , this house was built in 2019 to exacting standards, with a bespoke staircase and under floor heating.
It features a huge open plan family dining kitchen and living area , with bi-fold doors out to the gardens with lawns and a large patio.
The fully fitted kitchen has marble work surfaces, and an island unit with an American style fridge freezer.
A utility room provides further spaces for cupboards and appliances.
There is a roomy reception hallway, a relaxing lounge, cinema room and ground floor cloakroom.
A galleried second floor landing leads to two bedrooms.
Of the full six bedrooms, four have en-suite facilities, along with the family bathroom, and one also has its own dressing room.
Extensive parking is available with the house, and there is a detached double garage.
Address: Meadowcroft Gardens, Whitestake
Price: £899,950
Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000