You could be living the dream in this exclusive, high spec family home

Have your say

Six-bedroom property offers luxury living over three floors

Here is the chance to live within an exclusive gated development, in a modern family home built with high specifications and every comfort in mind.

-

Arranged over three levels , this house was built in 2019 to exacting standards, with a bespoke staircase and under floor heating.

It features a huge open plan family dining kitchen and living area , with bi-fold doors out to the gardens with lawns and a large patio.

The fully fitted kitchen has marble work surfaces, and an island unit with an American style fridge freezer.

A utility room provides further spaces for cupboards and appliances.

-

There is a roomy reception hallway, a relaxing lounge, cinema room and ground floor cloakroom.

A galleried second floor landing leads to two bedrooms.

Of the full six bedrooms, four have en-suite facilities, along with the family bathroom, and one also has its own dressing room.

Extensive parking is available with the house, and there is a detached double garage.

-

Address: Meadowcroft Gardens, Whitestake

Price: £899,950

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 748000