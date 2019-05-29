TV star the Yorkshire Vet will be on call at the Yorkshire Post Motor Show this month, signing copies of his latest book for fans.

Julian Norton, who writes a hugely popular column for the Yorkshire Post and is one of the stars of the hit Channel 5show, will be at Harewood House this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 16, from noon to 2pm.

His new book, ‘On Call With A Yorkshire Vet’, is packed with the heart-warming and sometimes heart-racing stories of life as a vet in and around north Yorkshire. Read how he battled to see patients during the Beast from the East, and dealt with unusual ailments, including a meerkat with a broken tail!

Julian is just one of the family-friendly star attractions at the region’s much loved motor show, which promises a fabulous value-for-money family day out with fun and entertainment for all.

“It’s really nice to be part of these things,” he said. “It’s Yorkshire at its best. Whenever there are events like this they are full of enthusiastic people. Whether it’s a dog show, country show, people are passionate about what they are doing.

“Particularly with cars I think the enthusiasm is really palpable so it’s nice to be around people who are passionate about their hobby.”

Mr Norton, who works in Boroughbridge, will be at the show, subject to being called away to an emergency, between midday and 2pm to sign/sell his new book titled ‘On Call With A Yorkshire Vet’.

What’s on

Running for over 20 years, organisers ave put together an impressive line-up at Harewood House, with something for car enthusiasts for all ages. Don’t miss the 800 classic cars, sports cars and specialist team on display, the heart-stopping motorcycle stunt team the Motorbike Daredevils.

Looking for a gentler pace? Enjoy the fairground rides, adventure playground, bird gardens or mobile farm on offer.

A full day out packed with lots to see and do deserves a full stomach too – enjoy speciality street food and stalls to satisfy the heartiest of diners.

What does it cost?

It’s excellent bang-for-buck value for all the family at just £34.85 if bought onine in advance, or £41 on the day. Individual ticket prices start from £8.50.

