Win! The ultimate summer package with Stagecoach Bus!

One lucky Lancashire family has the chance to win an incredible summer prize worth over £150 thanks to Stagecoach Bus.

In addition to free travel on Stagecoach’s extensive bus network across the region, a family of four can also win Blackpool BIG tickets to experience Blackpool’s biggest and best attractions.

From The Blackpool Tower Eye & 4D Cinema Experience and the famous Blackpool Tower Circus to Madame Tussauds Blackpool and Sea Life Blackpool, there’s six fantastic attractions to explore across the summer with the Blackpool BIG Ticket.

And best of all, you have 90 days to use your tickets so a great excuse to keep coming back again and again!

Getting around Lancashire this summer has never been easier or more affordable with Stagecoach.

Travel in style with comfortable seats and free Wi-Fi. With buses every 15 minutes (peak times only) from Preston to Blackpool, leave the car at home and travel by bus to ensure your summer holidays are stress-free.

From July 15th until September 1st, family tickets cost £10 for unlimited day travel across Lancashire.

For more information, visit www.stagecoachbus.com

HOW TO ENTER

To have the chance to win this fantastic prize, simply answer our easy question below:

Q: How many attractions can you get in to with a Blackpool BIG Ticket?

Email your answer, with Stagecoach in the subject field, to competitions@lep.co.uk, adding your name, address and contact telephone number. Closing date for entries is Wednesday 24th July. Standard jpimedia competition rules apply.

Subject to availability, no cash alternative. Terms and conditions apply. Family of four equates to two adults and two children or one adult and three children.