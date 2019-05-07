Where should you go on your 'mini moon' in the North West?

More couples than ever before are heading on a 'mini moon' following their wedding celebrations.



This type of holiday is a shorter honeymoon, often not taken abroad but still an opportunity to relax as newlyweds after the stresses of the big day! If you’re wondering where to go on your mini-moon (and what to pack), take a look at the following locations in the North West ...

Some of the places to visit on your 'mini moon' - picture courtesy of quizclothing.co.uk

Hipping Hall

Enjoy an evening of luxury with your beau at Hipping Hall, situated on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales and close to the Lake District. The stunning buildings and rooms were re-imagined in 2017 so you can expect a place to stay that feels traditional and romantic while offering a contemporary

twist.

The perfect outfit:

The restaurant at Hipping Hall is classed as a fine dining venue where you can enjoy a fancy set tasting menu. Take the opportunity to dress to the nines with your other half at this venue in a floor length maxi dress.

Cow Hollow Hotel

Referred to as Manchester’s coolest and most hip boutique hotel, the Cow Hollow Hotel is a quirky place to stay in the city’s Northern Quarter. Soak up the atmosphere in the bar before heading up to one of the rooms that are full of character.

The perfect outfit:

Keep it cool in a mini skirt and slogan t-shirt, pair with a jacket worn on your shoulders and statement ankle boots.

Stirk House

Open to guests since 1933, Stirk House is a charming spot with an award-winning restaurant and stunning grounds. Have a cosy night in after enjoying the food on offer or go exploring the surroundings with your partner.

The perfect outfit:

Adventure around the 22-acre grounds of Stirk House in a casual culotte jumpsuit and flats if the weather’s right.

Gibbon Bridge Hotel

Situated in Chipping, the Gibbon Bridge Hotel is a perfect getaway for rooms with character, fine dining and lovely gardens. Relax in one of the carefully designed rooms before sitting down with your other half for a romantic meal for two.

The perfect outfit:

Pack a floaty midi skirt and t-shirt for the perfect outfit for this venue. Accessorise with a cross body bag and oversized sunglasses for relaxing in the gardens.

Bartle Hall Hotel

You might’ve considered this country house hotel for your wedding venue, but it’s also a perfect location for a mini moon too. Located in the Lancashire countryside, you can get away from it all while feeling right at home.

The perfect outfit:

Take the opportunity to get dressed up for the occasion at Bartle Hall hotel. Consider a glitzy jumpsuit with your favourite sandals and accessories to complete the look.

Ribby Hall Village

Choose from a luxury holiday cottage, idyllic pine lodges or spacious group accommodation if you’re travelling with others. You’re never far from the spa hotel and dining area where you can relax with your other half and celebrate as newlyweds!

The perfect outfit:

Stay comfortable around the spa hotel and grounds in a floaty day dress then slip on your heels as you head for dinner!

Sparth House Hotel

Sparth House is a 16-bedroom Georgian manor house in Lancashire, ideal for a short romantic getaway! Enjoy a stay in the “Titanic Room” which has furniture from the sister ship of the Titanic, or in the cosy “Loft Rooms”.

The perfect outfit:

Channel the elegance of the venue in a stylish off-the-shoulder dress, paired with a box clutch bag and heeled sandals.

The Abel Heywood

Situated in the hustle and bustle of Manchester — close to bars, restaurants and shopping — is the Abel Heywood. Relax with a late breakfast after a comfortable night sleep, then head out to explore the city.

The perfect outfit:

Go for a look that’s cool and quirky with a leather skirt, slogan t-shirt and heeled ankle boots.

Thornton Hall Hotel

A four-star hotel situated on the Wirral, this venue is perfect for relaxing in luxury and boasts a premium afternoon tea for you and your other half to enjoy. There is also a spa in the same facility, where you can take in the surroundings from the comfort of a steamy hot tub!

The perfect outfit:

For a day of lounging around the spa, pack a printed swimsuit and stylish flip-flops. A floaty day dress is also a must-have when you’re heading for lunch.

Oddfellows Chester

A city centre boutique, Oddfellows is a fun and quirky hotel complete with their very own Secret Garden where you can enjoy a romantic drink or meal for two.

The perfect outfit:

In the warmer months, a culotte jumpsuit is a great look for relaxing in the garden sipping a cocktail or two. Bring a denim jacket for an evening out in the city centre.

The Chester Grosvenor

Think glamour and elegance when you plan your stay at The Chester Grosvenor. Complete with fine dining area, afternoon tea and a luxury spa this is a location that oozes with romance!

The perfect outfit:

Bring elegance to your look with a figure-hugging maxi dress. Opt for an embellished style for ultimate glamour or keep it casual with a floaty number.

Carden Park Hotel

If you and your other half enjoy getting out in the countryside, the Carden Park Hotel is ideal.

Surrounded by 1,000 acres of countryside, you can get pampered in the spa or play a game of golf with your other half.

The perfect outfit:

Planning on a round of golf? Dress the part with a stylish t-shirt, slim-leg jeans and a cap.