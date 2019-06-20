Where modern meets traditional

Have your say

This lovely four double-bedroom house is in a quiet cul-de-sac

This stunning detached family home is nestled in a quiet and desirable cul de sac just off Walker Lane.

It is close to amenities such as reputable schools, shops, Royal Preston Hospital, Preston City Centre, main bus routes and motorway connections.

It boasts a medley of modern and traditional features, spacious rooms filled with natural light and has well appointed living accommodation.

The property briefly comprises: inviting entrance hallway; spacious lounge, dining kitchen with matching wall and base units, one-and-a-half bowl composite sink and drainer with a chrome mixer tap,Neff electric oven, grill and hob with an extractor, and integrated fridge, freezer and dishwasher; dining room; conservatory; study; downstairs WC; family bathroom and four double bedrooms with two en suites.

Externally the property affords beautifully maintained and well stocked front and rear gardens, while enjoying picturesque views.

A detached double garage and spacious driveway have parking for several cars.

Address: Uplands Close, Fulwood

Price: £450,000

Agent: Dewhurst Homes, 01772 788811