A sports club in Penwortham is hosting a beer and gin festival over the bank holiday weekend.

The three-day fiesta at Vernon-Carus Sports Club kicks off today with live music and food from 7pm.

Vernon Beer Festival kicks off in Penwortham

It is only the second year for the Vernon Beer Festival with organisers saying this year will be even bigger and better than last year.

A festival spokesman said: “We’ve got a great range of beers to try from all over. From Blondes and Pales, to Ambers and Porters, we've got it covered.

“Some of the Ciders will be fruity some not, there will definitely be something for everyone from our expansive range of ciders.

“And our Gins this year come from all over the world; Canada, Iceland, Scotland and even Lytham! All paired with individual mixers and garnishes.”

Saturday starts with a cricket match between Vernon-Carus 4XI and Chorley 3XI at 1.30pm. Visitors will be able to grab a bite from Woods Farm Shop BBQ during the day and enjoy music from Chique Acoustic The Yard Dogs throughout the evening.

Sunday starts off with a similar entertainment at 2pm.