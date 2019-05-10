Upset and job losses after Penwortham curry house shuts its doors

Have your say

A popular Indian restaurant has closed its doors days after its 12th anniversary.

Seven members of staff at The Shampan in Pope Lane, Penwortham, have lost their jobs in the closure, which has been blamed on financial problems.

A spokesman for the business told the Post: “We are really very upset”.

Manager Alam Hussain added: “We have always tried so hard and we were in the top 10 curry restaurants in Lancashire.

“I love this place, I like the local area and have always supported the local community, local football and sponsoring events.

“We offered to buy the building but the landlord doesn’t want to sell it. We can’t afford the rent on it.

“There is nothing more we can do. We have lost a lot of money and six members of staff have lost their jobs.”

Mr Hussain said he hasn’t ruled out reopening in another venue in the area, if an opportunity arises.

He added: “We just want to say thank you to our customers. We are very sorry that we can’t sell food at the moment.”

The Shampan was opened in 2007 in the former Plough Inn site by entrepreneurial brothers Khalid and Rushan Miah.

They built the business up and attracted customers by offering special offers, discounts and various early bird offers.

The family sold the lease to Shampan in 2012 to concentrate on Kashti where the same business model was employed.

In recent years, The Shampan has hosted the South Ribble Mayor’s annual curry night.