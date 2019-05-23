Upcoming Southport Flower Show seen as the ‘Chelsea of the North’

All the colourful sights and sweet fragrance of Southport Flower Show returns to the resort this summer, with specialists on hand to proffer expert advice.

Renowned horticulturist Christine Walkden will be one of them, sharing her extensive knowledge with visitors to the ninetieth anniversary show.

The award-winning TV and radio presenter will be present on August 17 and 18, with talks on how to attract wildlife into the garden, at the Garden Theatre.

She will follow up with a question and answer session.

Christine said: “Southport Flower Show always gives pleasure and interest to gardeners as there is so much to see and do. Great plants and gardens plus lots of entertainment too.

“It’s a good day out for all and I consider the show to be the Chelsea of the North.”

A Lancashire lass, Christine began growing vegetables on an allotment near her home when she was 10 years old

Her first job after leaving school was in the gardens of her local park and she progressed through a series of posts, including a spell at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, before she shared her passion for plants to wider audiences as a broadcaster and lecturer.

Multiple-award winning Christine is the resident gardening expert on The One Show on BBC One and is a panel member of BBC Radio 4’s Gardener’s Question Time.

She has presented BBC’s Gardeners World and her own BBC2 TV series Christine’s Garden, and Glorious Gardens From Above.

She has written five successful books on gardening and has travelled the world, visiting different gardens.

General manager Ray Roukin said: “We’re delighted Christine will be joining us again this year as she’s hugely popular with visitors and is so knowledgeable on all things horticultural.”

This year’s show has a garden party theme. The line-up also features a food festival, amateur growers’ competitions and entertainment for all.

For more up to date information on the show, celebrity announcements, details and ticket bookings, visit www.southportflowershow.co.uk website.