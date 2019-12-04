Underfloor heating and a hot tub in the garden: six-bed wonder-home yours for £795,000
Who can say no to the odd luxury? Underfloor heating, oak features, a hot tub - does it get much better?
On the market for £795,000 with Stones Young Estate and Letting Agents, this six-bedroom, three storey detached home is a truly wonderful property. With a sprawling kitchen/diner boasting two ovens and gardens featuring two patio areas, lawns, and a children's play area as well as the aforementioned hot tub, this home is very lovely indeed. Take a look around...
Sitting room (credit: Stones Young Estate and Letting Agents)