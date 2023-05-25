World Spa Awards: Inside the luxury Lancashire retreat in running to be named England's Best Spa Day
Sometimes, we all just need to get away from it all.
And where better to do that than at a luxury spa. As luck should have it, here in Lancashire we have one retreat that’s in the running to win a prestigious World Spa Award.
Woodland Spa, at Crow Wood Leisure in Burnley, is in the running to be named England's Best Spa Day.
So naturally, we just had to show you around inside to see what all the fuss was about.
Page 1 of 3