As we look to get fitter, save pennies, or simply gain some balance back into our lives in 2022, walking can be a great and sociable way to get outdoors.

Waterproof accessories retailer, Sealskinz, has analysed the most searched for walking routes in the UK, revealing which are consistently popular amongst the public.

And their research shows 5 of the top 10 walks are within a 90-minute drive of Preston, from the Lake District to North Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

We've run down the top 10 for you below. For some walks with pub stops even closer to home, head HERE

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to the Lancashire Post get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Snowdon Challenging mountainous walks prove popular, with Snowdon in Wales topping the list as the most popular walk, with over 4 million people looking for routes up the mountain. Photo Sales

2. Ben Nevis Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in Scotland came in second place Photo Sales

3. Helvellyn Another Lake District favourite which lies between Ullswater, Thirlmere and Grasmere and to the north of Ambleside. Photo Sales

4. Scafell Pike Whether it be for the scenery, accessibility or fresh air, the retailers’ research reveals that the north of the UK has the most popular outdoor walking routes - including Scafell Pike in the Lake District. Photo Sales