Travel restrictions change: Chorley cruise company welcomes the latest easing of guidelines

A Chorley based travel business has welcomed this week's changes to coronavirus travel guidelines for people entering England, which now mean that covid tests are to be axed for the double vaccinated.

Previous to this latest development, the Government had changed the rules from January 7 to state that fully vaccinated travelers to England no longer needed to take a Covid-19 test before travelling, but whilst they did not have to quarantine on arrival, they would have to take a PCR test, which on January 9 changed to being a privately bought lateral flow test instead.

However it was announced on Monday afternoon, that no tests will now be required of double vaccinated travellers on arrival in England or Scotland.

Chorley based Panache Cruises welcomes the new announcements regarding travel guidelines.

In response to the announcement, James Cole, founder & managing director of Chorley- based Panache Cruises, said: “This news will be a real boost for both the travel industry and consumer confidence, and should make way for a surge in sales.

"There is a huge pent-up demand for travel and momentum has been building steadily over the last few months. We are sure to encounter further challenges as we move forward, but today’s news is very much welcome.”

Rules have also been eased for unvaccinated travellers, who will no longer have to take a day eight test or self isolate, however, they will still need pre-departure and day two tests.

Regardless of vaccination status, everyone arriving in England and Scotland will still need to fill in a passenger locator form, however, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps assured that these will be made "easier" to complete.

All the new changes will come in from 4am on February 11, in time for the half-term break.