Manxman arrives at Heysham Port for the first time

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company have a new flagship, Manxman arrived at Heysham Port for the first time
By Ian LaneContributor
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

As part of her sea trials ahead of going into service between Douglas and Heysham, Manxman came into port at Heysham at 6.25am just over the morning high tide which was 8.48 meters at 6.18am.

The Heysham pilot boat Turnstone took out a pilot to assist the vessel into port for the first time and delivered her smoothly to her berth.

Some specifications of Manxman:

Manxman approaches the Harbour mouth at HeyshamManxman approaches the Harbour mouth at Heysham
Built by the Hyundai Mipo dockyard in South Korea at a cost of £78,000,000

Launched: 14th June 2022

Home port: Douglas, Isle of Man

Passenger Capacity: 949

Heysham pilot vessel Turnstone leading Manxman to PortHeysham pilot vessel Turnstone leading Manxman to Port
Length: 133.0 meters (436ft)

Width: 26.0 meters (85ft)

(Source: Wikipedea)

Manxman enters Heysham Port for the first timeManxman enters Heysham Port for the first time
