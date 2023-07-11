Manxman arrives at Heysham Port for the first time
As part of her sea trials ahead of going into service between Douglas and Heysham, Manxman came into port at Heysham at 6.25am just over the morning high tide which was 8.48 meters at 6.18am.
The Heysham pilot boat Turnstone took out a pilot to assist the vessel into port for the first time and delivered her smoothly to her berth.
Some specifications of Manxman:
Built by the Hyundai Mipo dockyard in South Korea at a cost of £78,000,000
Launched: 14th June 2022
Home port: Douglas, Isle of Man
Passenger Capacity: 949
Length: 133.0 meters (436ft)
Width: 26.0 meters (85ft)
(Source: Wikipedea)