Lambretta power hits the road in a mass scooter ride-out in Leyland

There were Lambrettas and Vespas for as far as the eye could see when scooter lovers revved up for a mass ride-out near Leyland.

By Brian Ellis
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 4:19 pm

Lancashire Scooter Alliance organised the colourful event, hosted by three local clubs – Preston Wildcats SC, Centurions SC and Tardy Gate New Order SC.

Devotees gathered at Charnock Farm on Wigan Road to show off their prized machines.

Then they took to the road in an impressive motorised peloton for a 45-minute spin, before finishing up at The Beaumont in Whittle-le-Woods for refreshments, music and lots of reminiscing about decades of scooter devotion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Scooter devotees show off their prized machines in a mass ride-out.

The event was all in aid of the MS Society, with all the riders donating to a raffle. The charity also had a stall at the venue.

The Alliance also laid on food, a DJ and a singer to keep things chugging along.

The first scooter rally locally was back in 1984 – a inaugural event which the Lancashire Post covered.

Riders needed plenty of layers to keep out the cold.
A mean machine made for two.
Scooter riders came from miles around to proudly show off their machines.
Leyland