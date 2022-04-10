Lambretta power hits the road in a mass scooter ride-out in Leyland
There were Lambrettas and Vespas for as far as the eye could see when scooter lovers revved up for a mass ride-out near Leyland.
Lancashire Scooter Alliance organised the colourful event, hosted by three local clubs – Preston Wildcats SC, Centurions SC and Tardy Gate New Order SC.
Devotees gathered at Charnock Farm on Wigan Road to show off their prized machines.
Then they took to the road in an impressive motorised peloton for a 45-minute spin, before finishing up at The Beaumont in Whittle-le-Woods for refreshments, music and lots of reminiscing about decades of scooter devotion.
The event was all in aid of the MS Society, with all the riders donating to a raffle. The charity also had a stall at the venue.
The Alliance also laid on food, a DJ and a singer to keep things chugging along.
The first scooter rally locally was back in 1984 – a inaugural event which the Lancashire Post covered.