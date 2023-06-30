Holidaying as a family takes the burden off new parents

New parents say a multigenerational holiday is important

For parents with children under one, the excitement is just beginning with 95% saying they would consider booking one. Over half (55%) of new parents say a multigenerational holiday is so important for them as they are more relaxed than when they are at home.The research, commissioned Visit Dubai and based on a survey of a thousand British adults, suggests families are increasingly looking for opportunities to spend quality time together with 70% expressing a desire to create lasting memories while on holiday. Grandparents are excited to celebrate milestone events with 33% with a fifth saying it is key they can indulge in luxury experiences.

More than half (52%) of those surveyed look forward to experiencing and discovering shared interests with their family, and over a quarter (26%) are wanting to make up for lost time post the pandemic. Two fifths (43%) said they experience their most memorable moments of ‘quality time’ with the whole family whilst on holiday.

