A hole lot of traffic chaos!

After months of road works Watling Street road is dug up again.

By Dave Edwards
Published 19th May 2023
Watling Street Road traffic chaosWatling Street Road traffic chaos
Watling Street Road traffic chaos

After the months of road works the people of Watling Street and Cromwell Road in Preston suffered over Christmas, it's happening again! Suddenly on Monday, May 15 up went the barricades again and the temporary traffic lights. Coming in from the north of the city today was plain sailing until Fulwood central was reached then disaster struck. A 30min wait to merge with Watling Street road. Whoever sequenced the lights needs a new timer as the traffic backed up from both the M55 and M6 entering the city from the north. Residents must be asking why so soon from the last chaos. And while they are at it why don't they fill the deep potholes?

