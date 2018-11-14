You must add Kassiopi to your holiday bucket list, and here's why...

Have you ever noticed how much nicer Greek yoghurt tastes when you’re eating it in Greece, gazing out to sea on the first morning of your holiday?

I’m sitting by the glistening pool watching the sun rise, waiting for my family to rise with it and share the unspoilt serenity of my bird’s eye view of beautiful Kassiopi.

Inside the villa.

Below me, the traditional harbour is just awakening, a steady stream of fishing boats humming in and out with the evening’s catch for the local restaurants.

It’s pure, unspoilt paradise. Chic, unique and unmistakably Greek.

From turquoise coves and tranquil olive grove-lined beaches, to candle-lit tavernas serving mezze and tapas at the water’s edge, quaint Kassiopi stirs the senses and reinvogorates the soul.

Oliver’s Travels

The pool overlooks the sea.

The whole holiday experience is extraordinary. But then again Oliver’s Travels don’t do ordinary.

Experts in the exceptional, whether it’s a romantic retreat, friends’ adventure or family getaway, you can rely on outstanding hand-picked accommodation with a dash of the sublime.

Quirky, lavish and one-off, Oliver’s Travels choose from the top two per cent of properties, ensuring a supreme pick whether it’s a villa, castle, cottage or chateaux.

With excited children and grandparents in tow, our unforgettable slice of luxury was Villa Aliki, a lavish five-bedroom clifftop property with unrivalled panoramic views of the ocean, castle, mountains and distinctive Albanian coastline.

Boasting picturesque gardens, private swimming pool and a spacious pool terrace, this idyllic three-storey villa radiates romance, relaxation and style.

Nestled in the heart of one of the most interesting villages in Corfu, the majestic property comfortably sleeps 10, with full kitchen, spacious lounge and a lavish hideaway annex complete with en-suite and kitchenette.

Blessed with unbroken sunshine, it was Villa Aliki’s al fresco appeal that really shone for us, the covered terrace, brick-built barbecue and balmy evenings providing all the ingredients for supper under the stars.

On foot, by car and by boat, we filled our days with exploration and adventure, heeding local advice on historic must-sees and areas of extraordinary beauty, including ...

Kouloura

This pretty fishing village is a photographer’s heaven. We marvelled at the mix of tiny boats and plush yachts swaying in the harbour before meandering the coastal footpath to Kerasia.

Lots to see by sea

To truly embrace the island’s allure, hiring a self-drive boat is a must. Cool box fully stocked, we discovered secret coves, crystal waters and hidden beaches perfect for a picnic (https://www.filipposboats.com).

Agni Bay

Renowned as the gourmet centre of Corfu’s north-east coast, we sailed in and sampled mouth-watering delights at the water’s edge restaurant, Taverna Agni.

Kassiopi Castle

Ice creams in hand, we wandered the lane from village to castle before exploring the coastal path under the fortress, admiring the ruins with the sea below.

Sunset Beach, Peroulades

On the promise of a breathtaking sunset, locals sent us to a tiny village just outside of Sidari, where we sipped sangria in a tropical bar hanging over the cliff, watching in awe as the sun slipped away.

Going the extra mile

The icing on the cake for our family was Oliver’s Travels exceptional concierge service, offering guests the option of a chef, food delivery, maid service, childcare, fridge stocking, spa treatments and restaurant bookings, as well as helping arrange car and boat hire, transfers, flights, activities and more.

How to book

Villa Aliki prices range from £1,486 - £8,058 per week. To book visit https://www.oliverstravels.com

Fantastic flights

Booked separately to the accommodation, our holiday began on a memorable high with Thomas Cook Airlines.

The short flight from Manchester breezed by thanks to premium comfort, faultless service and an exclusive five-star menu from celebrity chef James Martin. Hassle-free Airshoppen - the airline’s unique take on traditional duty free - provided gift inspiration, huge discounts and exceptional choice.

Allowing passengers to browse the on-board magazine or order in advance for purchases to be waiting on their seats - either outbound or inbound - it’s easy, convenient, essential retail therapy (https://www.airshoppen.thomascookairlines.com).

Manchester is Thomas Cook Airlines’ largest UK base for short, medium and long haul flights, but you can fly to Corfu direct from eight UK airports next summer from £49.99 one-way in economy (which includes hand baggage). Upgrades are available to Economy Plus.

For more information or to book visit https://www.thomascookairlines.com