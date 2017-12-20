Take a trip to magical Argyll for a winter holiday like no other

Scotland is a classic winter wonderland – and we’ve put together some of the top spots to visit.

Whether you want to escape the family drama over the festive period or simple get away from it all this winter, Argyll has everything you need for a winter wonderland break.

“We really know how to make Christmas magical in Argyll,” said Ross Coutts at Argyll Holidays. “Argyll is well-known for the outdoors and we have a host of walks and trails to explore in the local area. You’ll be spoilt for choice with our enchanted forestry routes, with some incredible panoramic views over the dramatic landscape, though we cannot guarantee snow.”

Nothing gets you in the festive mood like a Christmas market, and in Argyll and the Isles there are plenty to choose from, he said.

Organised by local producers, they are a great way to pick up some last minute unique Christmas gifts and delicious artisan products, local meats and seasonal goodies for your festive table.

“From hand-crafted candles to stunning jewellery, locally made cheese to lamb from the hill farms, there’s something for everyone, and you’ll get to meet the producers and have a chat,” said Ross.

For a completely different shopping experience, avoid the crowds and head to the coast, where you can enjoy the stunning winter scenery as you explore.

Tighnabruaich Gallery has a fabulous collection of art, jewellery, glass, ceramics, and textiles, while the Botanica Deli and Gift Shop stocks a range of gifts, all made locally, as well as Christmas cards, decorations, stocking fillers and wrapping paper.

For a treasure-trove of coastal-inspired clothing, accessories and gifts, pay a visit to The Shop at Portavadie.

Some of Scotland’s most beautiful beaches are to be found along the coastline of Argyll and the Isles, from sheltered bays with turquoise waters, to long stretches of sand, pounded by Atlantic rollers.

If meeting the big man himself is more your thing, there’s still time, as Santa has built a grotto in Argyll Holiday’s Hunters Quay.

“A herd of Santa’s reindeer will be making their way from the North Pole to Drimsynie Estate on the December 23.

“We’ll be making them feel right at home in our Winter Wonderland, where everyone can come meet them before they head out to pick up Santa for ‘the big delivery’,” said Ross.

A hot tub holiday lodge at Argyll Holidays is the perfect base from which to explore the area, no matter the time of year, he added.

He added: “Imagine sitting in your own private hot tub, with snow on the mountains. On a clear night it makes for the perfect opportunity to sit back and watch the stars.

“We have an action-packed entertainment schedule. A host of tribute nights, featuring the best acts in the country, as well as our regular cabaret evenings featuring a variety of male and female vocalists.”

To find out more about Argyll or book a holiday, visit https://www.argyllholidays.com/

