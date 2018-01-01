Green light for northern transport body

​The House of Lords​ has approved regulations for Transport for the North to become the first Sub-national Transport Body in England.

It could mean the North has its own powerful transport body shaping policy within months.

A motion will now be considered in the House of Commons on January 10 which would give the organisation the all clear to enact statutory status for the new financial year.

John Cridland, Transport for the North’s Chairman said: “Transport for the North is soon to make history as the first Sub-national Transport Body in England.

“For the first time, a united North of England will have a say in the transport priorities which can transform the fortunes of the whole region in the long-term.”

Transport for the North has secured the support of all 56 local authorities from across the North of England, including all 19 of its constituent local and combined authorities, for its draft regulations.

Statutory status will ensure that the organisation’s plans are formally considered by Government when taking decisions about transport investment in the North.

Following Transport for the North gaining statutory status, Rail North will merge with Transport for the North and become the new Sub-national Transport Body’s franchising arm.

The regulations will also give Transport for the North powers to fund organisations to deliver transport projects, to work with local authorities on road schemes, to be consulted on rail franchises, and to take forward its programme of Integrated and Smart Travel.

Dawn Madin, Transport for the North’s Mobilisation Director said: “We’re delighted that the motion has been supported by peers and look forward to the House of Commons debate early in the New Year.”